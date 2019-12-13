|
|
MISS LEEANN KATIE SMYTH Passed away 30th November 2019 Aged 48 years. Late of Warren. Loving mother of Katie and Brooke, mother-in-law of Mitch. Loving grandmother of Jai, Amelia, Meisha and Amity. Cherished daughter of Fay & step-dad Les, Graham & step-mum Chris. Adored sister of Sandy, Glenn (dec), Clint, Leslie John (dec), half sister of Brett and C.J, step-sister of Julian. Leeann's cremation service will be held in the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Wednesday 18th December 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019