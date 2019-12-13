Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Dubbo City Crematorium
corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road
Dubbo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leeann SMYTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leeann Katie SMYTH

Add a Memory
Leeann Katie SMYTH Notice
MISS LEEANN KATIE SMYTH Passed away 30th November 2019 Aged 48 years. Late of Warren. Loving mother of Katie and Brooke, mother-in-law of Mitch. Loving grandmother of Jai, Amelia, Meisha and Amity. Cherished daughter of Fay & step-dad Les, Graham & step-mum Chris. Adored sister of Sandy, Glenn (dec), Clint, Leslie John (dec), half sister of Brett and C.J, step-sister of Julian. Leeann's cremation service will be held in the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Wednesday 18th December 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leeann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -