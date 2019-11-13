Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Western Districts Memorial Park,
Boothenba Road,
Dubbo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lancelot MACLEOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lancelot Walter "LANCE" MACLEOD

Add a Memory
Lancelot Walter "LANCE" MACLEOD Notice
LANCELOT WALTER MACLEOD "LANCE" Passed away 10th November 2019 Aged 79 years. Late of Narromine and formerly of Bourke. Dearly loved husband of Lois. Loving father & father-in-law of Scott & Sharon, Sandra & Dale, Jody & Brett. Cherished granddad of Angus, Ryan, Hannah, Ben, Jack, Katie, Eric and Roy. Adored brother of Robyn, Rex, Gai, Jean (dec) and Shirley (dec). Lance's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo commencing at 1.30pm Friday 15th November 2019 followed by interment in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lancelot's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -