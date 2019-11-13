|
LANCELOT WALTER MACLEOD "LANCE" Passed away 10th November 2019 Aged 79 years. Late of Narromine and formerly of Bourke. Dearly loved husband of Lois. Loving father & father-in-law of Scott & Sharon, Sandra & Dale, Jody & Brett. Cherished granddad of Angus, Ryan, Hannah, Ben, Jack, Katie, Eric and Roy. Adored brother of Robyn, Rex, Gai, Jean (dec) and Shirley (dec). Lance's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo commencing at 1.30pm Friday 15th November 2019 followed by interment in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 13, 2019