More Obituaries for Kevin HARRISON
Kevin John HARRISON

HARRISON, KEVIN JOHN
HARRISON, KEVIN JOHN Late of Mullah Street, Trangie. Who passed away peacefully, on Thursday October 31, 2019 aged 82 years. Beloved father of Lee Ann, Mark and Kerry. Cherished grandfather of their families. Loved brother of Alan. "Resting Peacefully" A service celebrating Kevin's life will be held at The Central West Funerals Chapel, 347 Clarinda Street, Parkes, commencing at 11.00am, on Tuesday November 5, 2019, followed by interment in the Methodist portion of the Parkes Cemetery.



Published in Narromine News on Nov. 4, 2019
