|
|
Mr Kevin Grant Gilholme "Gilly" Late of Dubbo Passed away 5th September 2019 Aged 62 years Loving husband of Roslyn. Adored father & father-in-law of Daniel & Linda, Luke, Timothy and Christie & Jaycen. Devoted pop to Blaike, Clayton, Levi, Samuel, Chase and Ruth. Mr Gilholme's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 13th September 2019 commencing at 2pm. Funeral arrangements for the late Mr Giholme are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 11, 2019