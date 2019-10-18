|
MR KENNETH THOMAS INGRAM Better known as "Ken" Late of Dubbo Passed away on 14th October 2019 Aged 81 years Dearly beloved husband of Pat. Loving father & father-in-law of Garry & Robyn, Wayne & Shanelle and Dale. Cherished "Pop" of Mikaela, Jayden, Samara, Xander and Corbin. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Ken's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Monday 21st October 2019 commencing at 11am. All returned service personnel are cordially invited to attend. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 18, 2019