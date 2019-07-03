|
Mr Keith James Hayden Late of Narromine Passed away on 20th July 2019 Aged 96 years Dearly beloved husband of the Late Mrs Jean Hayden. Loved father of Jeanette and Eric (dec). Grandfather and great-grandfather. Mr Hayden's funeral service will be held in St Andrew's Uniting Church, 61 Meryula St, Narromine on Friday 5th July 2019 commencing at 2pm followed by interment in the Narromine Cemetery. All Returned Service Personnel are warmly invited to attend. A Lodge of Sorrow will be held at the Narromine Masonic Lodge commencing at 1pm. Funeral arrangements for the Late Mr Keith Hayden are in the care of Russell Everingham Funerals Dubbo Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on July 3, 2019