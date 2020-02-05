|
MRS KATHLEEN THELMA FREW Affectionately known as "Kath" Late of Dubbo. Passed away on 1st February 2020 Aged 91 years Dearly beloved wife of Wally (Deceased). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Warren (Deceased) & Kathy, Michael & Ann, Peter & Dale, Mary (Deceased), David, Donna & Robert, James & Jenny, Patrick (Deceased), Helen & Malcolm and Brian & Georgie. Cherished "Nanna" of her 24 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Relatives & friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Frew's funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Thursday 6th February 2020 commencing at 2.30pm followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020