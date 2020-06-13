Home
Resources
More Obituaries for June PACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June PACK

Add a Memory
June PACK Notice
JUNE PACK, (nee Cohen) Late of Manly, formerly of Stuart Town. Passed away peacefully on 4th June, 2020 on her 87th birthday. Beloved wife of John (Jack) for 62 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bretton and Jenny, Melissa and Andrew. Adored Mama to her seven grandchildren: Samantha, Mitchell, Tobias, Nelson, Charlie, Grace and Eleni. Cherished sister of Dawn and David Brown and Hilary and Carmel Cohen. Loved aunt and great-aunt to their families. Daughter of Arthur and Iris Cohen (dec). June was a truly beautiful soul who touched the hearts of all who knew her. She will be very sadly missed. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will be having a private funeral with a celebration of June's life to be held at a later date. Please feel free to contact John for details (0419 281 450).
Published in Narromine News on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -