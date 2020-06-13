|
JUNE PACK, (nee Cohen) Late of Manly, formerly of Stuart Town. Passed away peacefully on 4th June, 2020 on her 87th birthday. Beloved wife of John (Jack) for 62 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bretton and Jenny, Melissa and Andrew. Adored Mama to her seven grandchildren: Samantha, Mitchell, Tobias, Nelson, Charlie, Grace and Eleni. Cherished sister of Dawn and David Brown and Hilary and Carmel Cohen. Loved aunt and great-aunt to their families. Daughter of Arthur and Iris Cohen (dec). June was a truly beautiful soul who touched the hearts of all who knew her. She will be very sadly missed. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will be having a private funeral with a celebration of June's life to be held at a later date. Please feel free to contact John for details (0419 281 450).
Published in Narromine News on June 13, 2020