BURT Julia (known affectionately as Julie) Passed away on Friday 20th September 2019 surrounded by her Loving Family at Emmaus, Port Macquarie. A Beloved Wife of Les (Deceased), Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Linda, Steve and Sheryl. Adored Nan to Duncan, Verity, Katy and Emma. Much loved Great-Nanny to Luella, Seth, Penny, Scarlett and Emmett. Aged 94 years Forever Loved and Remembered A Funeral Service for Julie will be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park, Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 27th September 2019 commencing at 1.00PM. In lieu of floral tributes if you would like to make a donation in honour of Julie's life all proceeds will be given to the Mid North Coast Breast Cancer Research a donation bowl will be provided at the Service.
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 25, 2019