Joyce PATEMAN

JOYCE PATEMAN "MONTY" Passed away 25th July 2019 Aged 90 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of John (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Sally, Diana, Susie & David, Norman (dec) & Julie, Jane (dec). Cherished & Adored Old Granny and a loved sister. Monty's graveside funeral service will be held in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.30pm Tuesday 30th July 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on July 29, 2019
