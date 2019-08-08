|
JOSEPHINE MARGORIE OWERS "JOSIE" Passed away 6th August 2019 Aged 98 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved daughter of Dorothy & Walter (both dec). Loving sister of Dorothy, June (dec), Cecil (dec). Adored aunt of Frank, Shirley, Margaret, Allan, Carol and their families. Josie's funeral service will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 1.30pm Monday 12th August 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 8, 2019