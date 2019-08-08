Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine OWERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Margorie "JOSIE" OWERS

Add a Memory
Josephine Margorie "JOSIE" OWERS Notice
JOSEPHINE MARGORIE OWERS "JOSIE" Passed away 6th August 2019 Aged 98 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved daughter of Dorothy & Walter (both dec). Loving sister of Dorothy, June (dec), Cecil (dec). Adored aunt of Frank, Shirley, Margaret, Allan, Carol and their families. Josie's funeral service will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 1.30pm Monday 12th August 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.