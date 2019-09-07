Home
JOHN SYLVESTER WILKINSON Formerly of Broken Hill & Dubbo Passed away peacefully on 3rd September 2019 Aged 84 years Beloved husband of Imelda (dec) Loving father & father in law of Scott & Wendy, Ross & Kerry. Grandfather of Kyle, Shaun & Ewen. Mr Wilkinson's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of The Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Rd, Dubbo on Monday 9th September, 2019 commencing at 11am. All Returned Service men & women, serving & former Police Officer's are respectfully invited to attend. By request no flower's, buy yourself a beer instead. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 7, 2019
