|
|
JOHN ALBERT WEBB "WEBBY" Passed away 20th August 2019 Aged 75 years. Late of Dubbo & formerly of Bourke Loving father & father-in-law of Natalie & Kevin, Alana & Cameron. Adored grandfather of Connor. Brother of Jill, Jan and Jim. John's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Thursday 29th August 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 27, 2019