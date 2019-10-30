|
MR JOHN SMITH Late of the Old Macquarie Brewery 72 Brisbane Street, Dubbo Passed away on 26th October 2019 Aged 97 years Dearly beloved husband of Vi. Loving father & father-in-law of Nita & Theo Klaassens and Peter & Trish Smith. Cherished "Da" of grandchildren Aaron, Kim, Danni and great grandchild Issie. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend John's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Wednesday 6th November 2019 commencing at 11am. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Royal Flying Doctor Service would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2019