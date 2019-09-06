|
|
MR JOHN RAYMOND TRETHOWAN Late of Dubbo Passed away on 3rd September 2019 Aged 89 years Dearly loved husband of Billie. Loving father & father-in-law of Garry & Bev, Lance & Julia and Helen & Rick Jeffery. Much loved "Poppy" of his grandchildren & great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mr Trethowan's funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Chapel, 72 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Monday 9th September 2019 commencing at 11am followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019