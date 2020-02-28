Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St Brigid's Catholic Church
Brisbane Street
Dubbo
View Map
John Raymond MCGUIRE

John Raymond MCGUIRE Notice
MR JOHN RAYMOND McGUIRE Late of Dubbo Formerly of Louth & Narrabri Passed away on 25th February 2020 Aged 86 years Dearly loved husband of Yvonne. Loving father & father-in-law of Chris, Sue & David and stepson Craig. Cherished "Pop" of his 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A fond brother of Val. Relatives & friends are warmly invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Wednesday 4th March 2020 commencing at 11am followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020
