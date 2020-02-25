|
MR JOHN PHILLIP ISBESTER Late of "Kundialua" and formerly of "Ellismayne" Cobbora Passed away 22nd February 2020 Aged 76 years Much loved member of the Isbester and Conliffe families. A requiem mass for John will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, Dunedoo on Friday 28th February 2020 commencing at 11am followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Boothenba Road, Dubbo commencing at 3pm. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020