JOHN PATRICK ARMSTRONG Promoted to Glory 10th March 2020 Aged 77 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer. Loving father & step-father of Amanda, Aaron, Wendy, Evan, Richard and their families. Cherished & adored grandfather & brother. John's promotion to glory funeral service will be held in the Salvation Army Citadel Gipps Street Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Tuesday 17th March 2020 followed by a committal service in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium 1 Moffatt Drive, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Salvation Army & Dubbo Homeless would be appreciated & may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 13, 2020