Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Salvation Army Citadel
Gipps Street
Dubbo
John Patrick ARMSTRONG

John Patrick ARMSTRONG Notice
JOHN PATRICK ARMSTRONG Promoted to Glory 10th March 2020 Aged 77 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer. Loving father & step-father of Amanda, Aaron, Wendy, Evan, Richard and their families. Cherished & adored grandfather & brother. John's promotion to glory funeral service will be held in the Salvation Army Citadel Gipps Street Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Tuesday 17th March 2020 followed by a committal service in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium 1 Moffatt Drive, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Salvation Army & Dubbo Homeless would be appreciated & may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Mar. 13, 2020
