JOHN MCDONALD Passed away 1st July 2019 Aged 72 years. Late of Mendooran & Formerly of Lithgow. Dearly loved partner of Rhonda (dec). Loving father of Mary-Louise and Patrick. Cherished Poppy of Hannah. Adored brother & uncle to his family. John's funeral service will be held in the St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Friday 12th July 2019 followed by a private family cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on July 5, 2019