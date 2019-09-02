Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for John GIBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry GIBSON

Add a Memory
John Henry GIBSON Notice
JOHN HENRY GIBSON Passed away 25th August 2019 Aged 93 years. Late of Dubbo & Geurie. Loving husband of Aileen (Dec). Loved father of Robyn, Susan and Kerry. Treasured Papa of 7 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren & 9 great great grandchildren. Treasured brother to his siblings. John's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Friday 6th September followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.