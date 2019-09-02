|
JOHN HENRY GIBSON Passed away 25th August 2019 Aged 93 years. Late of Dubbo & Geurie. Loving husband of Aileen (Dec). Loved father of Robyn, Susan and Kerry. Treasured Papa of 7 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren & 9 great great grandchildren. Treasured brother to his siblings. John's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Friday 6th September followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019