John Harold KILBY

John Harold KILBY In Memoriam
John Harold Kilby

Passed away

27th February 1982,

38 Years ago Today,

Called Home.

No-one heard the footsteps

Of angels drawing near,

Who took from earth to heaven

The one we loved so dear.

He has not really left us,

Nor has he travelled far,

Just entered God's beautiful garden,

And left the door ajar.

Always loved, never forgotten,

remembered

From your loving sons

John and Rob,

Daughter Marlene (Marls),

Son In Law Garry and

Adored Grandson Julian

(Bandit)
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 27, 2020
