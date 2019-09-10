|
JOHN PAUL BERRY Passed away 3rd September 2019 Aged 80 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Loving father of Eric, Sarah, Alicia, Chanel (dec) and step-father of Matthew and Yvette (dec). Adored grandfather of Taylor, Shanice, Ellie, Trey, Chenelle, Barrie, Jacob, Damien, Mikki, Eevi, Joanna, John, Jeremiah and great grandfather of Willow. Much loved brother of Terry. John's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Thursday 12th September 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 10, 2019