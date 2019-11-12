Home
Joan Eileen HAWKE

MRS JOAN EILEEN HAWKE Late of Yamba Formerly of Dubbo Passed away on 6th November 2019 Aged 91 years Dearly beloved wife of Keith (Deceased). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Stephen & Gabrielle and David & Glynis. Cherished "Nan" of Kellie, Simone, Brendan, Matthew, Scott, Kate, Lily and their families. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Hawke's funeral service to be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Friday 15th November 2019 commencing at 11am followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -