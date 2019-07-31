Home
JENNIFER ANN PARSLOW "JENNY" Passed away 28th July 2019 Aged 66 years. Late of Narromine and formerly Griffith. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loving mother of Willy and Jodi. Loving mother-in-law of Lisa. Adored & cherished Nan. Much loved sister. Jenny's funeral service will be held in St Augustine's Catholic Church, Dandaloo Street Narromine, commencing at 11.00am Tuesday 6th August, 2019 followed by a private cremation. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Narromine Cancer Support Group would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on July 31, 2019
