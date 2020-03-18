|
MRS JEANNE MAY FROST Late of Dubbo. Passed away on 15th March 2020 Aged 99 years Dearly beloved wife of Gordon (Deceased). Loving mother of Robert (Deceased), Jennifer and Margaret (Deceased). Cherished "Nanna" of Judy, Geoffrey, Carol, Michael, Robert, Catherine, Kirsty (Deceased) and their families. Relatives & friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Frost's funeral service to be held in St Andrew's Chapel, 72 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Friday 20th March 2020 commencing at 11am followed by interment in the Presbyterian portion of the Armidale Cemetery on Monday 23rd March 2020 at 10am. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 18, 2020