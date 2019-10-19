|
JASON WILLIAM BARTLETT "JACK" Passed away October 2019 Aged 49 years. Late of Narromine. Dearly loved son to Faye and Ken "Snake". Father & father-in-law to Kenslee & Gordon and Leytiah. Cherished grandfather of William & James. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Shane & Julie, Karen & Gary, Michelle & Kevin. Jack's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive and Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Monday 21st October 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 19, 2019