JANELLE JOYCE GEORGE Passed away 8th July 2019 Aged 74 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Michael (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Robyn, Vanessa & Gordon, Natasha, Lyndelle & John. Cherished grandmother to her 9 grandchildren. Adored sister & aunty to her family. Janelle's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.00am Monday 15th July 2019 Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on July 12, 2019