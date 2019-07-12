Home
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
JANELLE JOYCE GEORGE Passed away 8th July 2019 Aged 74 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Michael (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Robyn, Vanessa & Gordon, Natasha, Lyndelle & John. Cherished grandmother to her 9 grandchildren. Adored sister & aunty to her family. Janelle's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.00am Monday 15th July 2019 Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on July 12, 2019
