Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium
Boothenba Road
Dubbo
MR JAMES McIVOR KERR "JIM" Late of Dubbo Passed away 1st March 2020 Aged 90 years Beloved husband of Betty (dec). Much loved father of Tricia, Rhonda, Stewart, David (dec) and their families. Mr Kerr's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Monday 9th March 2020 commencing at 11am. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 6, 2020
