ILA MARY REA Passed away 6th August 2019 Aged 92 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Bob. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Julie & Sol and Bernie (dec). Adored Nan of Emma, Laura, Jenny and Gabby. Ila's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Thursday 15th August 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019