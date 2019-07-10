Home
Mr Holman Ernest Cook Late of Dubbo Formerly of Sydney Passed away 24th June 2019 Aged 64 years Loving best friend of Susan Adored brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. Mr Cook's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 12th July 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to Assistance Dogs Australia would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements for the Late Mr Holman Cook are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals a trusted part of the community for over 100 years. Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on July 10, 2019
