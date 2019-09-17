|
HILARY ERIC HANSLOW 16/06/1941 ~ 13/09/2019 Passed away peacefully. Late of Ballina and formerly of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth. Much loved father and father-in-law of Helen & Graeme and Paul & Kristy. Loving Grandad of Emily, Xanthe, Teila, Indigo and Brearna. Beloved brother of Mary, Margaret, Frank, Patricia, Teresa and their families. A Funeral Service for Hilary will be held at the Alstonville Catholic Church on MONDAY (September 23, 2019) at 10.30am. GUARDIAN FUNERALS Ballina 02 6686 7036
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 17, 2019