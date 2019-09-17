Home
Services
Guardian Funerals
74 Kalinga Street
West Ballina, New South Wales 2478
(02) 6686 7036
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilary HANSLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilary Eric HANSLOW

Add a Memory
Hilary Eric HANSLOW Notice
HILARY ERIC HANSLOW 16/06/1941 ~ 13/09/2019 Passed away peacefully. Late of Ballina and formerly of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth. Much loved father and father-in-law of Helen & Graeme and Paul & Kristy. Loving Grandad of Emily, Xanthe, Teila, Indigo and Brearna. Beloved brother of Mary, Margaret, Frank, Patricia, Teresa and their families. A Funeral Service for Hilary will be held at the Alstonville Catholic Church on MONDAY (September 23, 2019) at 10.30am. GUARDIAN FUNERALS Ballina 02 6686 7036
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guardian Funerals
Download Now