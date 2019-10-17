Home
Henry and Rita PRIEST In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Our Mum and Dad

Henry John Priest (Jack)

27/4/24 To 16/10/2002

Rita Merle Priest (Betty)

21/7/31 To 18/10/2003

Treasure every memory

With tears we speak

your names,

We will always love and

miss you both

In a world that's not

the same

Remembering you both

is easy

We do it every day

Missing you both is

the heartache

That never goes away

Our family chain is broken

Nothing seems the same

But as God calls us

one by one

The links shall join again.

Gone but not forgotten

Forever in our hearts you

will stay

Love from Doug,

Pat and Families
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 17, 2019
