Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
St Andrew's Uniting Church
Harris Street
Trangie
View Map
Helen Lorraine HIGNETT

Helen Lorraine HIGNETT Notice
HELEN LORRAINE HIGNETT Passed away 19th March 2020 Aged 75 years. Late of Narromine. Dearly loved wife of Don (dec). Loving mother, mother-in-law & Granny of Stewart, Ian, Brett & their families. Together with Don again. Helen's funeral service will be held in St Andrew's Uniting Church, Harris Street, Trangie commencing at 11.00am Thursday 26th March 2020 followed by interment in the Trangie Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Mar. 25, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -