|
|
MRS HELEN JUDITH CRAIG Better known as "Judith" Formerly of "Wilbertree", Obley Road, Dubbo Passed away on 21st July 2019 Aged 95 years Dearly beloved wife of Bruce (Deceased). Loving mother of Sharlie, Edwina, Kristen and Dugald. Cherished "Grandie" of her 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Craig's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 26th July 2019 commencing at 12 noon. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on July 25, 2019