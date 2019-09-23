|
HEATHER JILL SMITH Formerly of Gilgandra Passed away on 17th September 2019 Aged 84 years Beloved wife of the late Mr Kevin John Smith. Loving mother, grandmother & great grandmother to her family. Mrs Smith's funeral service will be held in St Ambrose Anglican Church, Gilgandra on Thursday 26th September, 2019 commencing at 11am followed by interment in the Gilgandra Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of Gilgandra Funerals & Monuments Proudly servicing Gilgandra and Districts (02) 6847 2215
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 23, 2019