Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather SMITH

Add a Memory
Heather SMITH Notice
HEATHER JILL SMITH Formerly of Gilgandra Passed away on 17th September 2019 Aged 84 years Beloved wife of the late Mr Kevin John Smith. Loving mother, grandmother & great grandmother to her family. Mrs Smith's funeral service will be held in St Ambrose Anglican Church, Gilgandra on Thursday 26th September, 2019 commencing at 11am followed by interment in the Gilgandra Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of Gilgandra Funerals & Monuments Proudly servicing Gilgandra and Districts (02) 6847 2215
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.