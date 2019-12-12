Home
Australian Heritage Funerals
314 James Street
Toowoomba, Queensland 4350
07 4634 9946
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Harold James "JIM" SMALLMON

Harold James "JIM" SMALLMON Notice
HAROLD JAMES SMALLMON "JIM" Of Toowoomba formerly of Dubbo Taken into God's Care 7 December, 2019, Aged 82 years. Dearly loved Husband of Nolene. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Debbie and Trevor, Robert and Andrea, Gaye and Darryl. Much loved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Jim's Life to be held at Heritage Chapel, 314 James Street, Toowoomba commencing at 1:30 p.m. Monday 16 December, 2019 then proceeding to the Drayton & Tooowoomba Cemetery, Cnr Anzac Av and South Street. "Forever in Our Hearts" Phone (07) 4634 9946



Published in Narromine News on Dec. 12, 2019
