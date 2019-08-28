|
GWLADYS DAWN EVANS "GLADY" Passed away 25th August 2019 Aged 92 years. Late of Dubbo Dearly loved wife of Roy (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Wesley, Kim & Chris. Adored grandmother of Kerin, Michael, Luke, Paul and great grandmother to her family. Gwladys' graveside funeral service will be held in the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.30pm Thursday 29th August 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019