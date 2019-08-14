Home
Gwen STONE

Gwen STONE Notice
Mrs Gwen Stone Late of Dubbo Formerly of Balmain Passed away 9th August 2019 Aged 91 years Beloved wife of Jack (dec). Adored mother of Sue, Brian and Brenda. Adored grandmother of her 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Mrs Stone's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Thursday 15th August 2019 commencing at 11am. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 14, 2019
