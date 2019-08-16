Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory TYRER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Mitchell "GREG" TYRER

Add a Memory
Gregory Mitchell "GREG" TYRER Notice
GREGORY MITCHELL TYRER "GREG" Passed away recently while on holiday in Tasmania Aged 58 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved son of Patricia & Bob. Loving father of Kieran. Cherished brother of Julianne. A memorial service for Greg will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 1.30pm Wednesday 21st August 2019. Memorial arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.