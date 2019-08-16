|
|
GREGORY MITCHELL TYRER "GREG" Passed away recently while on holiday in Tasmania Aged 58 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved son of Patricia & Bob. Loving father of Kieran. Cherished brother of Julianne. A memorial service for Greg will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 1.30pm Wednesday 21st August 2019. Memorial arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 16, 2019