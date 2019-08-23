|
GRAHAM JOHN WALSH "SPITTER" Passed away 14th August 2019 Aged 53 years. Late of Narromine. Dearly loved husband of Sharon. Loving father & father-in-law of Lucas & Emily and Kane. Adored grandfather of Charlie. Dear son of Gordon & Olive (both dec.) Cherished brother of Kerry, Greg, Colin and their families. Loved son-in-law. Graham's graveside funeral service will be held in the Narromine Cemetery commencing at 2.00pm Tuesday 27th August 2019. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Beat The Breakdown would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 23, 2019