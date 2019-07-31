|
MR GRAEME COMERFORD Late of Dubbo Passed away 25th July 2019 Aged 62 years Much loved son of the Late Mr Bill Comerford & the Late Mrs Daphne Comerford, of Armatree, loved brother of Colleen and her family and special friend of Shirley Ryan (Armatree) and her family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Graeme's funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Chapel, Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Friday 2nd August, 2019 commencing at 11am, followed by interment at Western Districts Memorial Park Cemetery, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on July 31, 2019