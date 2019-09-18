Home
H Logue & Sons Funerals
88 Percy Street
Wellington, New South Wales 2820
6845 1946
Gerald John Joseph "JOHN" FINN

Gerald John Joseph Finn "John" Late of Wellington Peacefully passed away, 16th September 2019 Aged 91 years Dearly loved husband of Valerie. Loving Father of Brian, Susan, Robyn, Gary and Danny. Adored grandfather and great grandfather to their families. "Your memory will live in the hearts, of those who loved you." Relatives & Friends are warmly invited to attend John's funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for his life to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wellington on Monday 23rd September 2019, commencing at 11.00am Followed by interment in the Wellington Lawn Cemetery. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962
Published in Narromine News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
