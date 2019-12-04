Home
George SHEARWOOD Notice
GEORGE SHEARWOOD Passed away 28th November 2019 Aged 92 years. Late of RFBI Dubbo & formerly of Narromine. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne (dec). Loving father & father-in-law of Ross & Karen, Ruth & Eli, Jan & Mark. Adored grandfather & great grandfather. George's funeral service will be held in the Uniting Church Meryula Street, Narromine commencing at 10.30am Monday 9th December 2019 followed by interment in the Narromine Cemetery. All Freemasons are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Dec. 4, 2019
