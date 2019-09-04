|
|
MR GEORGE LESLIE COURT Late of Dubbo and formerly of "Whetona" Gollan Passed away 28th August 2019 Aged 94 years Dearly loved husband of Sheila Court (Deceased). Loving father and father in law of Paul & Jennifer, Greg & Narelle, Sandra & Rodney, Brett & Beth. Loving grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather to this family. Dearly loved brother to his family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mr Court's funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 1:30pm on Friday 6th September 2019, followed by interment at the New Dubbo Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 4, 2019