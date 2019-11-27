|
GEORGE ARTHUR ANNING "JOE" Passed away 20th November 2019 Aged 72 years. Late of Warren and formerly of Trangie. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Loving father of Sonya, Ray, Ken, Bobbi-Joe and their families. Adored grandfather & great grandfather. Cherished brother. Joe's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 11.30am Friday 29th November 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 27, 2019