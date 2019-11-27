Home
Services
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium
corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road
Dubbo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George ANNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Arthur "JOE" ANNING

Add a Memory
George Arthur "JOE" ANNING Notice
GEORGE ARTHUR ANNING "JOE" Passed away 20th November 2019 Aged 72 years. Late of Warren and formerly of Trangie. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Loving father of Sonya, Ray, Ken, Bobbi-Joe and their families. Adored grandfather & great grandfather. Cherished brother. Joe's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 11.30am Friday 29th November 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -