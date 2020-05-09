Home
Geoffrey PRITCHARD

Geoffrey PRITCHARD Notice
GEOFFREY FRASER PRITCHARD Late of Mosman Passed away on 24 April, 2020 aged 98 years. Loved fourth son of William and Emily (both deceased). Loved brother of Granville, Norman, Keith, Dorothy (Doff) (all deceased), Dudley and Raymond (Ray). Fond uncle and great-uncle to his many nieces, nephews and their families. May God's peace be with you A Memorial Service of Thanksgiving for Geoff's life will be held at a later date in Sydney. SIMPLICITY FUNERALS Balgowlah (02) 9907 9765
Published in Narromine News on May 9, 2020
