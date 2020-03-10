Home
SULLIVAN, Geoffrey George 'Geoff ' Late of Euchie Street, Peak Hill. Who passed away peacefully on Saturday March 7, 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Much loved father & father in law of Kim (dec), Michael & Phuong, Wendy & Russell and Josie & Terry. Adored grandfather of Jack. "In God's Care" The cortege is appointed to leave St James' Catholic Church, Peak Hill after a Requiem Mass, commencing at 9.30am, on Thursday March 12, 2020, followed by interment in the Catholic Portion of the Peak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Donations to the Peak Hill Branch of Can Assist will be gratefully received at the service.



Published in Narromine News on Mar. 10, 2020
