GARY HOWARD
"Dad"
5th July 2006
In loving memory of a
life so beautifully lived.
A golden heart so dearly loved.
Taken from our lives,
but not from our hearts.
You showed us Courage
Strength, Love, Respect
and how to never give up.
You're an Inspiration and
Loved by us all.
Our cherished memories of you
will last an ETERNITY
Never Forgotten &
Always Remembered
Love Donna, Jake, Reece,
Sharika-Marrie, Mark,
Family & Friends
x o x o x o x o x o x o x o
Published in Narromine News on July 5, 2019