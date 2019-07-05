Home
Gary HOWARD

Gary HOWARD In Memoriam
GARY HOWARD

"Dad"

5th July 2006

In loving memory of a

life so beautifully lived.

A golden heart so dearly loved.

Taken from our lives,

but not from our hearts.

You showed us Courage

Strength, Love, Respect

and how to never give up.

You're an Inspiration and

Loved by us all.

Our cherished memories of you

will last an ETERNITY

Never Forgotten &

Always Remembered

Love Donna, Jake, Reece,

Sharika-Marrie, Mark,

Family & Friends

x o x o x o x o x o x o x o
Published in Narromine News on July 5, 2019
