Garrick John BENNETT

Garrick John BENNETT Notice
MR GARRICK JOHN BENNETT Better known as Garry Late of Dubbo. Passed away on 19th March 2020 Aged 76 years Loving son of Eric & Joan (Both Deceased). Loving brother of Eric "Dook" (Deceased), Terry (Deceased), Cheryl and Christine (Deceased). Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Garry's graveside funeral service to be held in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo on Friday 27th March 2020 commencing at 10am. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 25, 2020
