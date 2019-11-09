Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium
Boothenba Road
Dubbo
View Map
Eunice Mary WRIGHT

Eunice Mary WRIGHT Notice
MRS EUNICE MARY WRIGHT Late of Dubbo Passed away on 6th November 2019 Aged 85 years Dearly beloved wife of Jeff. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Janine & Peter Donoghue and Denise & John Hoyle. Cherished "Granmum" of Tod, Kylee, Scott, Brett, Matthew, Clint and their families. Relatives & friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Wright's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Tuesday 12th November 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 9, 2019
